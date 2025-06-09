Fiji matches for Dubai 7s to air live on FBCTV

Fijian fans will be able to follow the action from the HSBC Dubai 7s this weekend, with Fijian Broadcasting Corporation confirming live coverage of Fiji’s matches on FBCTV.

FBC Sports will also screen replays and delayed fixtures, with Fiji’s match replays scheduled to begin at 3pm on Sunday and next week Monday, followed by the remaining delayed games.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s open their campaign against the USA at 7.20pm tomorrow, before meeting France at 9.59pm and New Zealand at 1.27am on Sunday.

The Fiji men’s side will face a tough pool run, starting with Argentina at 9.10pm tomorrow, then South Africa at 12.16am on Sunday, before rounding out their group stage against France at 4.12am.

