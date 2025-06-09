RKS and Cuvu again in Deans U18 quarterfinals

It will be a repeat of last year’s Vodafone Deans under 18 quarterfinals next weekend when Ratu Kadavulevu School plays Cuvu College.

The two sides have been confirmed to play in one of the national quarterfinals following last week’s zones finals.

RKS who went down to Queen Victoria School 25-22 in the Eastern Zone final take on the runners-up from the Western Zone, Cuvu College.

In their Deans quarterfinal match at the HFC Bank Stadium last year, Cuvu College won in a dramatic finish following a last-minute of confusion.

RKS was trailing 22-23 when the final hooter sounded and they managed to win the ball from the last scrum which was Cuvu’s feed.

However, RKS, believing they had secured the win, kicked the ball out of play, mistakenly thinking the final whistle had blown in their favor, leaving everyone, including their fans confused.

The other quarterfinal confirmed is Marist Brothers High School and Natabua High School.

Marist is the runner-up from the Southern Zone, while Natabua is the Western champion.

QVS and Suva Grammar School will have to wait for this weekend’s playoffs to confirm their national quarterfinal opponents.

The defending champion, QVS, will meet the third-placed team from the Southern Zone, which will be either Nasinu Secondary School or a team from Vanua Levu.

Suva Grammar plays the third Eastern Zone finisher, which is highly likely Lelean Memorial School if they win their playoff against a team from the Northern Zone.

Meanwhile, the Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals will be held at Bidesi and Buckhurst Parks on Saturday.

