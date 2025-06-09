Nasinu U-19 wary of Tailevu North

The Vodafone Super Deans Under-19 final this weekend has all the makings of a classic, with two unbeaten teams set to battle it out for the title.

But for Nasinu Secondary School principal Naisa Toko, the spotlight is firmly on their opponents, Tailevu North College.

He says the Northland side has set the benchmark this season after toppling traditional giants like RKS, QVS, and Lelean.

“For the under-19s, Tailevu North is a quality side. They have never lost a game this year. They have beaten the big giants, RKS, QVS, and Lelean. We really admire the way they play, and we respect Mr. Luke Vulo for his coaching.

While praising their opponents, Toko stressed that Nasinu has nothing to lose and everything to gain from the final.

“Our boys have got nothing to lose. It’s been a long while since we reached the under-19 grand final. So, the boys are working very hard to give it their best and see what happens. There’s one thing for sure, they will be giving it their best on Saturday.”

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

