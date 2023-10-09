Raiwalui stresses the need for fundamental improvements

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has highlighted critical areas that demand immediate attention.

Following a tense match against Portugal, Raiwalui acknowledged missed opportunities and emphasized the importance of addressing basic errors, particularly dropped balls, as Portugal capitalized on them.

“In the first half, we had our chances to release the ball wide but we didn’t. Portugal took their chances and put pressure on us.”

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals against England, Raiwalui says the team is determined to refine their performance by returning to the drawing board and focusing on fundamentals.

“We thought we’d done enough, but there are a number of areas to work on. We need to get those basics right.”

Fiji will be facing England at 3am on Monday.