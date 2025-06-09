We’ve trained to match Nadroga:Wara

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Ra are ready to host Skipper Cup champions Nadroga in the Inkk Farebrother challenge this afternoon.

It will be a historic occasion, with Ra hosting its first-ever Farebrother challenge match.

Ra have spent the week preparing to match Nadroga’s standard.

The coaching team believes the side is ready and has worked to address mistakes from last week’s clash with Naitasiri.

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Assistant coach Meli Wara says Nadroga’s fast backline can strike from anywhere, and Ra have prepared for the threats they pose.

Wara says believes they can match Nadroga’s backs, but won’t underestimate the Skipper Cup champions.

He’s urging fans to turn out in numbers and get behind the team.

The Farebrother champs have made minimal changes to their side while Nadroga only retained four players who started the Skipper Cup final two weeks ago.

Ra hosts Nadroga at Narauyaba Park at 3pm.

Local viewers can watch the action live on VITI+ for $29 and $59FJD for overseas fans.