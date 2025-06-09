Children’s safety remains national concern

[Photo: FILE]

More than 80 percent of children aged one to fourteen in Fiji have experienced violent discipline, with over one in ten subjected to severe physical punishment.

With child neglect and online risks becoming major threats to safety, the recently launched national action plan for violence against children recognizes that protecting children requires action at every level.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says these figures raise serious questions about whether children feel safe speaking up and whether their pleas are being heard.

“This plan puts children at the center of its implementation. Their voices and experiences must guide their decisions. It also embeds inclusion, safeguarding and transparent monitoring so we remain accountable for the promises we are making.”

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UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu says the National Action Plan for Violence against Children includes equipping frontline workers to better handle abuse cases.

“The National Action Plan is really about the social workers, the police officers, the health workers, the care workers, the educators. Having the skill sets, knowing what to do, different pathways, and not just shying away or ignoring it, but having that conversation.”

Basu adds that as the plan mobilizes, children must have a greater voice in policies affecting their safety and protection.

“Across different age groups, children have a voice. They have meaningful contributions. They can talk about where things are going right and wrong and the kind of support they need.”

The plan will also create a Children and Youth Advisory Group to give young people a voice in decisions affecting them.