Suva hopes to bounce back

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Former Skipper Cup champions, FMF Suva, have high hopes of turning things around in the last four rounds.

Suva is sixth on the competition table after inconsistent performances this season.

Tomorrow they’ll host Malolo at the Suva Grammar School ground.

From the seven games they’ve played this season, Suva has won three and lost three, with one draw, but they still need to work hard.

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Head coach Vueti Tupou says these next few games are vital for them.

‘It hasn’t improved, but we try to allow some of our young players at the moment, and now we can see that we need to stick to our core team to take us through’.

In other Skipper Cup games tomorrow, Tailevu hosts Lautoka, Ba takes on Naitasiri at 4R Stadium Govind Park, Taveuni faces Kadavu at the Wairiki School ground, while Rewa battles Navosa at Burebasaga ground.

The Nadroga and Nadi game will air live at 3:30pm on FBC Sports.