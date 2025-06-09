PNG thrashes Fiji Kulas

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas suffered a 4-0 loss in their opening clash of the MGS Cup competition against Papua New Guinea last night at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

PNG started strong and scored two goals within the opening 20 minutes.

Fiji held back after another series of attacks before PNG scored another, taking a 3-nil lead heading into half-time.

The Kulas were more composed in the second spell, and only allowed PNG to find the back of the net just once.

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Kulas coach Naomi Waqanidrola says the loss was an early warning sign for the team.

“There were a lot of mistakes today; we could have done much better, but it just wasn’t our night. But don’t worry, we will come back stronger.”

The national side will play Vanuatu on Sunday at 7pm.