Pari drivers blamed for taxi losses

[Photo: FILE]

Taxi operators are raising the alarm over “pari drivers” who they claim are eating into their livelihoods.

Licensed operators say illegal drivers are competing for the same business without having to comply with legal requirements that taxi drivers are required to meet.

They say this puts them at a disadvantage, as they have to cover the costs of permits, taxes, levies and insurance to legally operate their businesses.

Representative of the Central, Eastern, and Southern taxi operators, Jimmy Khan, says the concern extends to private vehicle owners who allegedly allow their cars to be used for illegal taxi operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are operating other people’s car. That means, for example, I got plenty of money. I own few private cars. Then I make a loop for Pari. This is not going to entertain. We are not going to entertain this kind of people.”

Fiji Zone Taxi Association Acting National General Secretary, Mohammed Shameem, adds that it is disappointing to see that authorities are not doing enough to support taxi drivers.

“You pay all the tax. You pay all the levies. You pay all your third parties, insurance policy, everything that is left. You give all occupation to the government of the day. But in the end, are you getting sufficient services from the stakeholders? No, I would say zero.”

The association is calling for stronger enforcement against illegal operators, saying the issue is placing further pressure on taxi drivers who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

However, Traffic Police has refuted claims that they are not charging illegal operators.

Traffic Police representative, Jale Jitoko, says that while the police have not conducted an operation against pari drivers, they are being charged where they are identified as operating illegally.

He notes that manpower shortages can affect enforcement and are therefore urging the public to report suspected illegal operators.