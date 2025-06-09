FNRL calls on fans to back teams in semifinals

[Pic:FNRL/Facebook]

Fiji National Rugby League chair Rajesh Singh is calling on fans in and around the central division to come out in numbers for the Vodafone Cup semi-finals in Suva tomorrow.

In the men’s division, Army Bears play Navy Albatross at 12pm, before Nadera Panthers face Saru Dragons at 3.10pm.

Police Sharks will face Army Bears at 10.30am in the women’s division, while USP Raiders take on Namoli Tigers.

Singh says these teams have proven they are the best in the country, and he is urging fans to come out and witness some quality rugby.

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“Most of all, I would like to invite the fans to come out in numbers. The semi-finals will be held at Burkhurst Park, we also have the women’s team playing so be sure to come out and support the women.”

The semi-finals will be held at Burkhurst Park in Suva tomorrow.