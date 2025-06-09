Sukuna Bowl takes drug-free message to schools

[Pic:Fiji Police/Facebook]

The 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl campaign is taking its message beyond the sporting arena, using sport as a platform to educate young people and strengthen the fight against drug abuse.

The Joint Secretariat kicked off its drug awareness campaign at the RFMF Blackrock Camp in Nadi this week, bringing together students from Votualevu College, Sabeto College and Nadi Sangam Secondary School.

With this year’s theme, “Drug Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission,” the initiative aims to remind young people that building a stronger Fiji starts with making the right choices, both on and off the sporting field.

Chief of Staff JTFC, Lieutenant Colonel Asaeli Toanikeve, who officiated at the event, reminded students that the responsibility of fighting drugs cannot rest solely on security forces.

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The programme featured interactive activities designed to help students understand the dangers of drug abuse, while highlighting the importance of community involvement in creating a safer environment for the next generation.

The campaign continues in Lautoka today at Churchill Park, where stakeholders will gather for another drug awareness roadshow.

Meanwhile, the Sukuna Bowl will start next Thursday in Suva.