Stockman rugby team gears up for Fiji Warriors

The Australian Stockman rugby team will conclude their Fiji tour with a highly anticipated match against the Fiji Warriors tomorrow at King Charles Park in Nadi.

As part of their preparation, the team held a training camp in Sigatoka this week and took time to visit several local schools, including St. Joan of Arc Primary School and Sigatoka Methodist Primary School.

The players shared rugby skills with students and donated equipment to support the school’s rugby program.

Team manager Shaun Mackin says the school visits have been one of the highlights of the tour.



He noted that seeing the joy on the students’ faces made the experience memorable for the players, who were touched to hear that the children would be cheering for them in their final game tomorrow.

Head Teacher of St. Joan of Arc Primary, Waisake Daulako, stated that the visit was an inspiration for the students and added great value to their newly introduced Get Into Rugby PLUS program.



He mentioned that the program has helped promote inclusivity and teamwork among students, with one of their female coaches now fully accredited to deliver it.

Rugby Australia’s Pacific Partnerships Manager, Daniel Millis, said the Stockman tour reflects the strong rugby ties between Australia and Fiji.

He emphasized that this visit, the team’s first to Fiji, provides an opportunity to strengthen connections both on and off the field.



The Stockman have traveled across Viti Levu during their tour, playing several competitive matches.

Their Fiji tour is supported by the Australian Government through the PacificAus Sports program, in partnership with Rugby Australia and Fiji Rugby.

The match will kick off at 2pm and it will air live on FBC TV.

