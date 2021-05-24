Skipper Cup to start in two weeks

The 2022 Skipper Cup competition will kick off in two weeks.

Organizers, the Fiji Rugby Union has finalized the fixtures that reflect the remaining rounds from last year, meaning this year’s first-round was supposed to be played in round three last year before the season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 outbreak in April.

The first round on the 19th of this month will include a Farebrother challenge.

Namosi will challenge holders Naitasiri for the prestigious trophy at Naluwai ground.

On the same day, Suva hosts Nadi at ANZ Stadium, Northland plays Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou and Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says there’s much excitement around the resumption of the annual competition given that 15s domestic rugby is returning after a long halt.

Teams are required to field their Under 19, senior and main teams.

The FRU is also strictly enforcing health protocols meaning that only fully vaccinated players, officials and spectators will be allowed in match venues.