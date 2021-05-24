Seruvakula names side for Super W debut

19 local players have been named in the Fijiana Drua match-day squad to take on Melbourne Rebels in its Super W debut in Australia on Saturday.

Olympic bronze medalist Roela Radiniyavuni, 2016 Olympians Jiowana Sauto and Timaima Ravisa are in the side.

Other familiar names in the starting 15 are Fijiana captain Sereima Leweniqila, Rusila Tamoi, Vitalina Nakore, Ema Adivitaloga and Merewalesi Rokouono.

Team Coach Senirusi Seruvakula believes that the team’s first match will be a tough one but he’s confident they’ll play to the best of their abilities.

Seruvakula says the Melbourne Rebels is a very experienced side that has been playing together for the past 3 years.

He adds that he has reminded the players to remain consistent, maintain discipline and play according to the game plan.

Fijiana Drua takes on the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday at 5.30pm at the Endeavor Hills Rugby Club Grounds in Melbourne.

You can watch the match LIVE, EXCLSUIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Fijian Drua will also play the Rebels in round three of Super Rugby Pacific.

Our Drua hosts Rebels at Sunshine Coast Stadium at 8:45pm and you can catch the action LIVE as well on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

Fijiana Drua Team

1. Vika Matarugu

2. Jiowana Sauto

3. Karalaini Naisewa

4. Doreen Narokete

5. Jade Coates

6. Sereima Leweniqila

7. Ema Adivitaloga

8. Bitila Tawake (Captain)

9. Rusila Tamoi

10. Merewalesi Rokouono (Vice-Captain)

11. Vitalina Naikore

12. Mela Matanatabu

13. Litiana Lawedrau

14. Kolora Lomani

15. Roela Radiniyavuni

Reserves:

16. Mereoni Namositava

17. Keleni Marawa

18. Joma Rubuti

19. Torika Vakalala

20. Teresia Tinanivalu

21. Rejieli Uluinayau

22. Timaima Ravisa

23. Temalesi Sigarara