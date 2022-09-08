Satala’s World Cup experience an asset

[File Photo]

Viliame Satala’s World Cup knowledge and experience is a real asset to the Fiji 7s team.

Head coach Ben Gollings says Satala adds value and he remind players that the World Cup is a different ball game compared to the World Sevens Series.

Gollings says it’s all about having the right mentality.

Article continues after advertisement

“It really is getting the mind right, the mental edge to this competition and undersanding the difference as it is knockout but also being able to provide that motivation and inspiration.”

Gollings adds they know how important the World Cup is to the nation and conversations continue to build around that.

Fiji faces either Wales or Korea on Saturday at 4.05 am.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana takes on Japan at 11:17pm tomorrow in their first game.