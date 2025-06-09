Namosi U20 secure first win

Namosi’s Under-20 side claimed their first win of the 2025 Vodafone Vanua Trophy season, beating Yasawa 33-17 in a dramatic clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Namosi raced to an 18-0 lead at halftime, but Yasawa clawed their way back after the break to trail by just one point at 17-18.

In the final 15 minutes, however, Namosi found another gear, scoring three back-to-back tries to seal the victory.

Team manager Ledua Vosa praised his players for their composure under pressure.

“I’m happy our boys managed to fight back and run away with the win as Yasawa kept coming back,” he said.

The result gives Namosi Under-20s their first points of the season.

