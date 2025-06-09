Namosi pays tribute to late coach

Namosi head coach Maraia Kasanita has paid tribute to the late Elenoa Kunatuba, describing her as the driving force behind Namosi’s journey to success in women’s rugby.

Speaking after their Marama Cup campaign, Kasanita said the foundation for the team’s achievements was built under Kunatuba’s guidance and vision.

“If we look into the win today, most of these girls were brought into the team by her. I only taught them a few of the things that she (Elenoa) guided me through.”

She added that Kunatuba’s leadership had a lasting impact on both her and the players.

“If there is anyone to credit for the win today, it should be her, for what the girls had learned and also what I’ve learned from her for the past three years before she passed away.”

Kasanita said the team’s success was a product of perseverance and belief despite past disappointments.

“We lost to Suva last year, we even lost to them this year during the round robin stages. We are so happy for today’s win as we have been trying for a very long time.”

Namosi’s recent performance marks a proud milestone for the team and a fitting tribute to a coach whose vision continues to shape women’s rugby in Fiji.

