Naitasiri Rugby backing players on and off the field

Naitasiri Rugby President Colonel Aseri Rokoura has highlighted the crucial role local initiatives play in helping players and their families thrive both on and off the field.

Speaking about the Koicolo Rakavi Cooperative, Rokoura says it’s more than just a commercial venture—it’s a lifeline for rural rugby communities.

“The initiative is still ongoing, and it’s designed to help the agricultural sectors for our rural clubs. It’s not only about supporting the players, but also their families.”

Rokoura explains that many players travel long distances for training camps, often leaving their families behind.

The cooperative ensures that families are included and supported, particularly during playoffs, while also encouraging fans to engage with the initiative.

Every purchase of merchandise from Jacks of Fiji or the Koicolo Rakavi Cooperative goes beyond the product, directly benefiting players and their families.

Through programs like this, Naitasiri Rugby is nurturing not just athletes, but a network of support that strengthens communities and helps the game thrive in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Jacks awarded a $10,000 bonus to the team for winning the INKK Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

The side are currently preparing for the Skipper Cup semifinals this Saturday with the venue yet to be confirmed.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC channel.