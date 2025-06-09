Malolo gives thanks after historic Skipper Cup triumph

It was a day of emotion and gratitude in Sigatoka yesterday as the Malolo rugby team gathered for a thanksgiving service following their historic Skipper Cup victory on Saturday.

The win, which marked a major milestone for the side, capped off a challenging season both on and off the field.

Assistant coach Joseva Domolailai said the triumph was especially meaningful for many of the players who were making their debut at the top level of provincial rugby.

“After yesterday’s game, everyone was emotional as it was a big achievement for the players, and for most of them, it was the first time to play at that level.”

He shared that before kickoff, he reminded the players of the magnitude of the moment and the support behind them.

“Before the game, I challenged them to look at the fans and reminded them that this was the highest level of provincial rugby in Fiji. I told them that we are in that moment, but before kickoff we had to try to absorb the atmosphere, as it would make the work on the field easier.”

Domolailai said the victory carried deep emotional significance, especially after the passing of one of their mentors, Esala Nauga, whose influence and guidance helped shape the team’s journey.

