Legge to honor grandmother in Breast Cancer Awareness clash

Legge. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Shop N Save Fijian Warriors take on the Australian Country side at King Charles Park tomorrow and for forward Breyton Legge, the match carries a deeply personal mission.

He will run onto the field not just to play rugby, but to honor his grandmother, a breast cancer survivor and to raise awareness for the disease.

The 2pm clash doubles as a fundraiser, with all gate proceeds going to the Fiji Cancer Society to support early detection and treatment programs.

Legge says his grandmother’s courage through multiple battles with breast cancer has inspired him to use this platform to make a difference.

“My grandmother had a few run-ins with breast cancer and she overcame the challenges, so it’s a big thing for me to help spread awareness through this match.”

He is urging fans to fill the stands, cheering the Warriors while supporting a life-saving cause.

Kick-off is at 2pm at King Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.

