Kativerata highlights lack of development pathways in rugby league

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has admitted that the national rugby league system still lacks proper player development pathways, something he believes is vital for long-term success.

Speaking after Fiji’s 50-18 loss to Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl Championship final, Kativerata said the country continues to produce world-class players despite the absence of a structured system.

“From us, if you look at Fiji Rugby League, they don’t have a system pathway. But we end up getting Semi Valemei, Semi Radradra, Viliame Kikau, Noa Nadruku from back in the day.”

Kativerata noted that while nations like Papua New Guinea already have established pathways through programs such as the Hunters, Fiji is only now beginning to build its own foundation.

“I don’t know how we do it, but luckily Papua New Guinea got a pathway already with Hunters. But we started doing it now from the last two years. We’ve started putting together a system, a pathway that we can well recognize in the NRL system.”

He added that developing a clear pathway will help young Fijian players gain the experience and exposure needed to compete consistently at the international level.

