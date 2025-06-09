India Women dominate Māori in Rugby upset

[Photo Supplied]

India’s Under-20 women have delivered a statement performance, shutting out a visiting Māori side from New Zealand 17-0 in a rugby sevens clash in Bihar.

India took a commanding 12-0 lead into halftime before adding another five points in the second half to seal an impressive victory on October 27 at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

The match was part of a bilateral rugby sevens series celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, with the visiting Hine Toa women’s team made up of Māori Under-20 players selected from across New Zealand.

While the Indian women celebrated a memorable win, New Zealand claimed the honours in the men’s match, with Tama Toa defeating India’s Under-20 men 32-0.

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The series ran from October 23 to 28, combining competitive rugby with cultural exchange and opportunities to develop the sport in India.