Mothers’ mental health overlooked after childbirth

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The mental health of mothers after childbirth is coming into focus, with concerns that some women may struggle with sadness, anxiety, exhaustion and feelings of isolation without seeking help.

Speaking at the Voices of Mothers: From Evidence to Movement workshop, The Director for Women at the Ministry for women and social protection Amelia Naroba postpartum depression was an issue that deserved greater attention in Fiji.

She noted that while families and health professionals often focus on the newborn, the emotional well-being of the mother must also be considered.

Naroba explained that some mothers may feel ashamed to speak about their experiences might be misunderstood because of societal expectations that motherhood should be a time of happiness and fulfilment.

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She says the fear of being judged as a bad mother may also prevent women from seeking help.

She stressed that postpartum depression was not a sign of weakness, a failure of motherhood or a lack of love for a child.

Instead, it requires understanding, early identification and appropriate support.

The Director further stressed that ensuring mothers receive the care they need after childbirth is an important part of maternal health, with stakeholders being urged to look beyond the newborn and recognise the well-being of the mother.