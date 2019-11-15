Former All Black Tom Taylor sacked by French club

Former All Black second five-eighth Tom Taylor has been sacked by French Top 14 club Pau.

This is after the 31 year old left France during the coronavirus pandemic, without approval from the club.

According to s statement from Pau, Taylor who played with Watisoni Votu and Jale Vatubua had left the national territory without any prior authorization from his employer even though all players were asked to remain at the disposal of the club and to respect government measures in as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Although the Top 14 season has since been cancelled, the French club has proceeded with Taylor’s dismissal, stating that his departure left the side in “disarray” due to the uncertainty over the tournaments restart.

Taylor had played three tests for the All Blacks along with 54 appearances for the Crusaders, before signing with Toulon in 2015.

He spent a year with Toulon before joining Pau, where he played 54 games.

