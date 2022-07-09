Fijiana trounces PNG

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Fijiana 15s side has created history, scoring the highest points in International Women’s Rugby after thumping Papua New Guinea 152-nil in the Oceania Women’s Championship today.

Fiji were first to score at the kick-off, and within the next half an hour, were already up by 57-nil.

With a 72-nil lead at break, there was no stopping the Fijiana side with tries from Miriame Kunagale, Talei Kidd, Unaisi Tagabale, and Fulori Nabura.