Fijiana 15s crush Kazakhstan in spectacular finale

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

In a resounding conclusion to their WXV3 (World Tier 3) campaign, the Vodafone Fijiana 15s soared to a triumphant victory in Dubai, overpowering Kazakhstan with a staggering scoreline of 118-0.

From the outset, the Fijiana team showcased their dominance, amassing a commanding 61-0 lead at halftime.

Their stellar performance was underscored by a flurry of tries, with Adita Milinia leading the charge with an exceptional four tries.

Merewairita Neivosa showcased her scoring prowess with a remarkable hat trick, while Atelaite Ralivanawa and Luisa Tisolo each notched a memorable double.

Teresia Tinanivalu, Merewai Cumu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Rusila Nagasau, Sereima Leweniqila, and Ana Korovata also contributed to the try-fest, underscoring the depth of talent within the Fijiana squad.

Notably, this remarkable victory also served as a poignant farewell for Skipper Sereima Leweniqila, who bid a heartfelt adieu to her illustrious career with the national women’s team.

As per Fiji Rugby’s official social media channels, it was indeed a fitting and perfect send-off for a beloved captain who has left an indelible mark on the Fijiana legacy.