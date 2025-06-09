Fijian Warriors set for Australian Country clash

[ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

The Shop N Save Fijian Warriors have assembled in Nadi ahead of their much-anticipated clash against the touring Australian Country side this Thursday at King Charles Park.

The visitors, made up of regional Australian players including farmers and tradesmen, have spent the past two weeks in Fiji preparing for the fixture, with warm-up matches against the Army Rugby team and a combined Malolo side sharpening their form.

The tour falls under the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports Program — part of the Vuvale Partnership — which aims to strengthen athlete development between the two nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Guiding the Warriors is head coach Cohen Politini, who recently led Nadi to the 2025 Skipper Cup quarter-finals.

His young squad, largely made up of players under 23, includes standout talents from the Vodafone Vanua Cup such as Sevuloni Tawake (Navosa), Amani Tukana (Taveuni) and Savenaca Durusolo (Kadavu).

They will be supported by an experienced coaching and management team featuring Ilai Derenalagi, Aca Ratuva, Tikiko Nauma, Kausheel Prasad and Senirusi Seruvakula.

Politini says the match means more than just rugby, as the Warriors dedicate Thursday’s game to the fight against breast cancer, with all gate proceeds going to the Fiji Cancer Society.

“We will be playing for mothers, aunts and grandmothers who have battled through breast cancer.”

Fans are being urged to show up in numbers with kick-off set at 2pm at King Charles Park.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.