Fijian Warriors match gate takings to be donated to FCS

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Shop N Save Supermarket Fijian Warriors coach Cohen Politini says today’s match against the Australian Country’s Stockman is part of the team’s social responsibility, using rugby as a platform to raise cancer awareness.

Politini says it’s more than just rugby, especially this month — it’s about giving back to the community.

He believes every Fijian family has been affected by cancer in some way, making the cause deeply personal for the players.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The gate takings will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society for Pinktober.

Politini says the idea was inspired by the team’s desire to make a difference beyond the field and use rugby to create positive change in the community.

“This was born, of course, as part of our social responsibility. A lot of what we try to teach the boys, especially in the high-performance environment, is values — and that is something that really ties us back. I know every family in Fiji is directly or indirectly affected by cancer, and it’s great that rugby can be used as a tool to help support this programme.”

The Warriors have also focused on staying mentally prepared, with several players balancing Skipper Cup semi-final duties.

Captain Sakiusa Vosayaco who will be taking up the role for the first time acknowledges the big task ahead.

The match kicks-off at 2pm at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi, you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.