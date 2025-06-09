Fijian Warriors match gate takings to be donated to FCS

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]
Shop N Save Supermarket Fijian Warriors coach Cohen Politini says today’s match against the Australian Country’s Stockman is part of the team’s social responsibility, using rugby as a platform to raise cancer awareness.
Politini says it’s more than just rugby, especially this month — it’s about giving back to the community.
He believes every Fijian family has been affected by cancer in some way, making the cause deeply personal for the players.
[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]
The gate takings will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society for Pinktober.
Politini says the idea was inspired by the team’s desire to make a difference beyond the field and use rugby to create positive change in the community.
“This was born, of course, as part of our social responsibility. A lot of what we try to teach the boys, especially in the high-performance environment, is values — and that is something that really ties us back. I know every family in Fiji is directly or indirectly affected by cancer, and it’s great that rugby can be used as a tool to help support this programme.”
The Warriors have also focused on staying mentally prepared, with several players balancing Skipper Cup semi-final duties.
Captain Sakiusa Vosayaco who will be taking up the role for the first time acknowledges the big task ahead.
The match kicks-off at 2pm at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi, you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.