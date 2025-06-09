Fiji Warriors name youthful side

The Shop N Save Supermarket Fijian Warriors side to face Australia Country will be led by captain Sakiusa Vosayaco and vice-captain Ponipate Tuberi.

The forward pack includes Fijian Drua development player Breytone Legge, Josh Uluiibau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Isaia Lotawa, Marika Natau, Michael Ferei, Ebenezer Navula and Vosayaco himself.

In the backline, the Warriors will field Napolioni Batimala, Tuberi, Emosi Nuku, Apimeleki Nasalo, Sivaniolo Lumelume, Judah Draiva,m and Sefanaia Tokadaudua.

The impact players named on the bench are Osea Dasulasulu, Nedly Grant, Allen Osborne, Mataiasi Tuisireli, Sosi Waqa, Sevu Tawake, Meli Buinimasi, Anare Tabakaucoro, Paul Dolakoto and Savenaca Durusolo.

It’s a largely youthful and developing side, one that will be out to test itself against a strong Australia Country lineup.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV at 2pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.