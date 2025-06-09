Fiji U18 balances rugby and academics

As the Fiji U-18 Schoolboys rugby team prepares to face the Australia Schoolboys, the coaching staff is not only focused on on-field performance but also on the players’ academic progress.

Head Coach Penioni Ranitu says that a major challenge for the team is ensuring the players do not fall behind in their schoolwork, especially since they will be sitting for exams upon their return.

To address the issue in their one-month camp, Ranitu says the coaching staff had made arrangements with teachers to help out their players.

“We have tried to get some teachers to come and have classes with them. Tutorial classes with them in the past few weeks. Most of our teachers, we take mathematics and physics. So, we try and help them when they have their breaks.”

Fiji U18 will take on Australian U18 side tomorrow in Canberra, Australia.

Their last match will be next Monday against the Australian Schoolboys.

