Don't step back an inch

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have been reminded at William Cross Methodist Church in Somosomo village, Taveuni not to step back an inch.

Reverend Jovilisi Lumutivou in his sermon asked the players to seek God, have faith and be obedient.

He acknowledged the Olympic gold medalists from Brazil in 2016, Viliame Mata and Japan two years ago with the likes of Meli Derenalagi, Vilimoni Botitu, Sireli Maqala and Semi Radradra.

Lumutivou also thanked the 17 Drua players in camp for their efforts in the Super Rugby Pacific where they reached the quarter-final.

He also thanks Reverend Joji Rinakama for answering the call to be part of the team again.

The news of the team’s one-week camp in Taveuni is all over the garden island according to Lumutivou.

He adds players have to be careful when they train at Welagi village ground from tomorrow as one may run into a fan because hundreds will be there to watch them at training this week.

Flying Fijians number eight Mata spoke on behalf of the team and says the players are healthy because they’re in the garden island.