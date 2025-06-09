Daugunu to join First Nations and Pasifika XV

Filipo Daugunu

Wallabies winger, Filipo Daugunu, is the latest Fijian to get a call up by coach Toutai Kefu to join the First Nations and Pasifika XV squad ahead of their clash with the British and Irish Lions next week.

Daugunu who didn’t make the Wallabies match day 23 to face the Lions this weekend in the first Test is the second Fijian in a day to be selected by Kefu.

Drua flyer Ponipate Loganimasi was confirmed yesterday as the fifth Fijian.

Daugunu was one of the Wallabies’ best in the July series last year, before injury saw the likes of Harry Potter and Max Jorgensen cement themselves as the starters.

He came off the bench during the win over Fiji earlier this month, with the Queensland Reds star able to cover either wing or centre.

This means six Fijian players are in the First Nations and Pasifika 15s squad including Serupepeli Uru, Mesake Vocevoce, Loganimasi, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Mesake Doge and Daugunu while Simon Raiwalui is part of the coaching team.

Fijian Drua duo Mesake Doge and Mesake Vocevoce are the first current Fijian internationals to face the Lions since the famous 1977 win in Suva.

The side takes on the Lions next Tuesday.

