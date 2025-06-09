Tunimakubu honoured to represent Fiji Bati

Gabriel Tunimakubu (right). [Photo Credit: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

Kaiviti Silktails captain and Fiji Bati rookie, Gabriel Tunimakubu, says wearing the national jersey is a moment of pride and deep meaning as he awaits his debut in this year’s Pacific Bowl Championship.

Tunimakubu says the Fiji jersey represents more than just national colours.

“It means a lot. I am honoured and privileged to have the chance to be one, to check on the jersey,” he said. “It’s not only representing the country, it represents where I come from, where I was raised, my family, and all the people that have been helping a lot for the past few years.”

The Tailevu man thanked God for the opportunity and says he remains focused on making the most of the experience as he continues to train and prepare with the Bati squad.

The Fiji Bati are on bye this week and will take on Papua New Guinea next weekend.

