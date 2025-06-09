Southwell ready to lead and learn in Test debut

Jesse Southwell at Jillaroos training. [Source: NRL]

Entrusted to lead the team around in her Test debut, new Jillaroos halfback Jesse Southwell was still looking to learn from those around her in her first official appearance in the green and gold.

Broncos-bound Southwell – who will partner with Jillaroos co-captain Ali Brigginshaw in the halves in an insight to what next season may look like for the defending premiers – said she was soaking in the experience as the side prepared to take on the challenge of Fetu Samoa.

“Playing alongside Ali, she’s got a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge,” Southwell said.

“I’ve loved (being in camp), learning from all of the girls; it’s just been really cool.

“It is so special to be part of the squad … I love being around the girls and hopefully come Sunday, I get to make my debut.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, so really looking forward to it.

“The environment here (in camp) is really special, and I can only speak for myself, but I do feel very connected to all the girls and … that’s something that I’m really excited to build on.

“It’s honestly so exciting to play with such amazing players and to spend the week (preparing) with them.

“They’re all really great people which is even cooler, so it’s awesome.”

With her arrival in Red Hill announced a week before she entered camp, the Pacific Championships campaign has allowed Southwell to connect with her future club team-mates in Brigginshaw and Julia Robinson and reconnect with Tamika Upton, who she won two premierships with at Newcastle.

Still only 20 years old, Southwell has multiple premierships and a State of Origin series win under her belt, as well as a Prime Minister’s XIII appearance last season; and was looking to challenge herself in a new environment.

“I am very thankful to the club [Knights] for giving me the opportunities that they have and super thankful to the to the girls; some of my best mates will always be in Newcastle and Newcastle will always be home to me,” Southwell said.

“It’s been a really special past four years and obviously, I made my debut in Newcastle and I have loved a lot of my time in Newcastle.

“(For me), I think … it’s so hard to come by (opportunities) where you learn and you continue to get better and I think it’s something that’s really important to me; learning, because I know I’ve got so much to improve on.

“I think that was the biggest thing for me.”

Although the Jillaroos are the home team at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, with Toa Samoa taking on Tonga in the second match of the doubleheader, Southwell was expecting a tough initiation with an intense atmosphere.

“They’re a great side,” Southwell said.

“I think everyone saw that on the weekend when they played and were 20-0 up at halftime (against New Zealand).

“There’s a lot that we have to watch out for … but I think if we focus on us, that’s probably the most important thing.

“It’s a special occasion and something that I’m really looking forward to looking up and saying ‘wow this is so cool’.

“But I think it’s just making sure that it is another game of footy and (appreciating) I get to do the thing I love doing which is play footy and play with all my mates.”

