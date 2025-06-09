Nawaqanitawase set for rugby union return in 2027

Incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss says dual international Mark Nawaqanitawase will need to earn his spot back in the squad when he returns to rugby union in 2027.

Kiss says the 25-year-old will bring added firepower to Australian rugby after completing his NRL stint with the Sydney Roosters next year.

Nawaqanitawase is set to make his Kangaroos debut against England at Wembley tomorrow and is tipped to sign with a European club before the next Rugby World Cup.

The star back topped this year’s NRL try-scoring charts with 24 tries in 23 games.

