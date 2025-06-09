Kativerata focused on building next generation

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata says the ongoing Pacific Bowl Championship is not just about winning matches, but about shaping the future of Fiji rugby league.

He believes the tournament provides a valuable opportunity for young players to develop their skills and gain experience on the international stage.

Kativerata says the exposure will be crucial in preparing players for the next Rugby League World Cup.

“We’re blessed to be participating in this tournament so it can prepare our young players within the next two to three years, so that come World Cup they are matured and ready.”

He reflected on how past opportunities have helped uncover new talents who have since become NRL regulars. Kativerata says the same pathway can now open doors for the current crop of emerging players representing Fiji.

“Let’s just look back to 2023, no one knew about Caleb Navale, Kitione Kautoga and Kurt Donoghoe, and now they are regulars for their clubs in the NRL. That’s the importance of these kinds of tournaments.”

The Bati coach says while the Pacific Bowl is a competition, the bigger picture is about development, both on and off the field. He believes giving players these chances early in their careers will help them not just as athletes, but as individuals.

The Fiji Bati are on bye this week and will take on the Papua New Guinea Kumuls next weekend.

All Pacific Championship games are live on FBC Sports.

