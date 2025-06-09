Dakuitoga praises young players after creating history

Qualifying for the 2026 Rugby League Women’s World Cup is a historic achievement for the Fiji Bulikula, but what makes it even more impressive is that 12 players made their international debut during the International Rugby League Women’s World Series.

Head coach Joe Dakuitoga highlighted that this success was achieved with a predominantly young and inexperienced squad, with most players aged just 19 and 20.

Despite several senior players being sidelined by injury,Dakuitoga says the young players rose to the challenge and delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

“If you look at the squad, most of our senior players were injured like Taina Naividi, Losana Lutu, our captain Talei Holmes. But we had other players there who were injured, but I thank the younger players who put their hands up and rose to the occasion.”

The Bulikula secured their place in the World Cup after defeating Nigeria 62–4 in the World Series final this morning, marking a dominant finish to their campaign and a proud moment in Fiji’s rugby league history.

They’ll play in the World Cup with the Bati in Australia next year.

