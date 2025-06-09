Bati ready for redemption

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Fiji Bati are determined to turn last year’s heartbreak into triumph when they take on Papua New Guinea in the final of the Pacific Bowl Championship this Saturday.

Captain Tui Kamikamica says the clash against the PNG Kumuls will be both a challenge and an honour for the team.

“It’s always been a huge challenge and a tough competition, as I say, but it’s always exciting at the same time. You get to throw the jumper with your fellow countrymen and go out there in a battle and try everything you can to come out and win.”

Article continues after advertisement

He added that the team is eager for another opportunity to prove themselves on the international stage.

“It’s a very challenging tournament, but at the same time, it’s very exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fiji will be chasing redemption after falling to PNG in last year’s Pacific Bowl final, with Kamikamica confident that lessons learned from that loss will drive a stronger performance this weekend.

The match will kick off at 5pm and it will air live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.