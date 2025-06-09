Rolland assists Fijiana XV

[Source: World Rugby]

Former Ireland halfback and respected World Rugby referee, Alain Rolland, has been helping the Fijiana 15s team in Washington all week ahead of their game against USA this weekend.

Rolland has been supporting the players and coaching staff with the application and interpretation of rugby laws.

The former Irish international is best known for officiating the 2007 Rugby World Cup Final.

He also served as World Rugby’s High Performance 15s Match Officials Manager, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s meet the USA Women’s at 6.05am on Sunday morning at Audifield, Washington DC.



