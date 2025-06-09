Namosi Women fight back to book spot in final

Namosi Women staged a strong second-half comeback to book their place in the final after beating Nasinu 30-21 in the first Subrails Marama Cup semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.
Super-sub Vive Sikisawana was a game changer for Namosi, coming off the bench to score two tries; including the match-winner.
Nasinu started well, taking a narrow 12-7 lead at halftime through a penalty and two tries.
But Namosi came out firing in the second half, showing renewed energy and determination.
Both sides scored three tries each, but it was Sikisawana’s 70th-minute effort that sealed the win for Namosi.
The victory gives Namosi another shot at redemption in the final, after finishing as runners-up for the past two years.
