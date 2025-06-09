Namosi hungry for Marama Cup title

File Photo

Since the beginning of the Marama Cup season, Namosi manager Etonia Taivoce believed that their side had what it took to make it to the final once again.

After beating Nasinu during in the semi-final over the weekend, Namosi will feature once again in the final for the third consecutive year.

Despite having a slow start to the season, losing to Nasinu and a few other teams in the first few rounds, Taivoce kept reminding the players to hold their heads head and keep fighting.

“There was a lot of challenges throughout the way, things hast been easy for us. From the start, I just kept telling the players to be strong, we even lost to Nasinu before and we’ve lost a few other games during the season. But we didn’t back down, despite all of that, I still knew the girls had what it takes to get this far.”

He says their perseverance over the past few weeks shows the grit and determination this squad has, and he is adamant they have what it takes to take out this year’s title.

They will face Suva in the final this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can watch the action live on FBC Sports.

