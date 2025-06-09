Lomary out for exposure, calls on fans and ex-students for support

After missing last year’s competition, Lomary Secondary School has returned to compete at the Suva Zone Two Athletics Meet, and they are here for exposure and experience.

Field events coach Samuela Gucake said he is pleased with the team’s performance so far and is looking forward to seeing what the athletes can produce on the second day of competition.

He added that competing against larger schools such as Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School has been an eye-opening experience, helping their athletes understand the level of competition they can expect at the Coca-Cola Games.

“They’ve been doing really well, we managed to get some medals, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s competition. We are also calling out to all our supporters, to come here and cheer on our students.”

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Gucake is also calling on supporters, former students and parents to come out in numbers to support the team on day two of the meet.

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