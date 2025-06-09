Lees hopes to continue Williams success in Melbourne Cup

[file photo]

‘Changingoftheguard’ might be one of the outside horses in tomorrow’s Melbourne Cup, but just getting into the race is an achievement for Kris Lees.

It will be the Newcastle trainer’s first Melbourne Cup runner for the race’s most successful owner Lloyd Williams.

According to the Victoria Racing Club, Williams is part of a big group that races the import, who will carry Williams’ famous navy blue and white colours and strive to give him an eighth win in the race.

Lees gained some of Williams’ horses when moved away from having a private trainer a few years back and thought he had his first Cup runner for Williams in 2023 with Cleveland, only for that galloper to be a race-eve scratching.

Lees is striving to become the sixth trainer to prepare a Melbourne Cup winner for Williams, who won his first with the Tommy Smith-trained Just A Dash in 1981.

The Melbourne Cup will be held tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports from 2:30pm.

