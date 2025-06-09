Kamikamica commits to Storm through 2026

[Source: Melbourne Storm/ Facebook]

Melbourne Storm have secured the services of Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica for a further season, confirming the experienced forward has signed a new one-year deal that will keep him at the club through the 2026 NRL campaign.

Kamikamica, Storm player number 181, has made 138 appearances since making his NRL debut against Penrith in 2017 and has become a consistent figure in Craig Bellamy’s squad.

The Fijian international has featured in more than 20 matches in each of the past three seasons, including 24 games in 2025, and has been part of the Storm leadership group for the last two years. He has also captained the Fiji Bati since 2023, earning 23 international caps.

Reflecting on his decision to re-sign, Kamikamica said Melbourne remained a special place in his career.

“Storm was the first club to give me an opportunity to play NRL. It has always been an honour to wear the purple jersey, and I’m excited to remain in Melbourne for 2026 and continue playing alongside my teammates.”

Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi praised Kamikamica’s long-term contribution to the club, describing him as a key figure both on and off the field.

