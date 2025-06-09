I don’t have authority to close HFC Stadium ground: PM

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that he didn’t issue any directive for the closure of the grounds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, nor did he have any intention of doing so.

PM Rabuka said he didn’t only give such order, but he also don’t have the legal authority as Prime Minister to issue such a directive.

The head of government was responding to a circular sent on Monday by the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union to heads of participating schools and zones executives regarding the rescheduling of the Vodafone Deans and Raluve Weet-Bix quarterfinals, semifinals and finals due to the closure of the HFC Stadium by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said the authority to close the Stadium rests solely with the owners of the ground, which is the Fiji Sports Council.

Rabuka clarified that his only action was to voice concern over the poor condition of the pitch during the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ home test match against Scotland earlier this month.

He noted that visible issues on the field, including uneven and soft patches, had compromised the quality of the game and demanded a thorough explanation from the Minister responsible for sports.

The Prime Minister expresses the hope that the FSSRU will address and correct the inaccuracy in their statement.

Meanwhile, due to the unavailability of the HFC Syadium, the FSSRU will have the Deans and Raluve finals at Govind Park in Ba on August 23rd.

The national quarterfinals next week will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Nadi;s Prince Charles Park while the semifinals are confirmed for Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks in Suva will host the Raluve quarterfinals and Deans playoffs on Saturday and overseas viewers can watch selected matches live Viti+.

Local fans will be able to watch the action live and exclusive on FBC 2

