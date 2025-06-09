Ali calls for horse racing support

[Pic:Ravoravo Rebel/Facebook]

Aviva Farms manager Zameel Ali believes horse racing could become one of Fiji’s biggest sports with the right support.

Ali is calling on major business houses and other stakeholders to give the sport a chance, saying he is confident they will soon develop a passion for it.

He acknowledges that horse racing is still unfamiliar to many Fijians and believes it will take time to reach its full potential.

Ali is also encouraging fans and spectators to turn out in numbers at Sabeto this weekend to support and cheer on their favourite racers.

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“We would also like to call out business houses to take part in these races as well, and we would like to invite everyone throughout fiji to come and view this competition so that we can keep building on this sport.”

The event will be held at Aviva Farms in Sabeto, Nadi tomorrow, with live coverage on FBC Two.

Overseas viewers can also catch the action on Viti+, with access available for FJD $39.