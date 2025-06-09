Grassroots sevens push gains momentum

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

The Fiji Sports Council says its responsibility to develop overlooked athletes is just as important as managing the nation’s sporting facilities, and that belief is driving its new Grassroots Sevens Tournament and Volleyball Festival.

The upcoming event is designed to give rising players, small clubs, and hidden talent a real chance to be seen.

FSC Events Official Lenaitasi Vakatora said it also marks a stronger push by the Council to support communities that rarely feature in major competitions.

“Apart from managing sporting facilities, we also have an obligations a statutory body to develop and enhance sporting talents around the country, especially athletes who wouldn’t normally have an opportunity. Some athletes get lost in the tracks of their discipline, so the Fiji Sports Council must also provide opportunities for those who may have been overlooked by major sporting bodies.”

Vakatora added that this festival creates a fresh pathway for grassroots teams eager to break into the competitive sevens and volleyball scene.

He said the goal is to give them a stage that is normally out of reach due to resources, entry barriers, and limited exposure.

“The tournament focuses on offering another pathway for teams at the grassroots level that are unable to compete in well-established tournaments. It’s another avenue for them to showcase their rugby sevens talent and skills, and also for coaches and management of these grassroots teams.”

Full tournament details and schedules are expected to be confirmed soon.

