French Embassy hosts unique event

A unique event was held in Suva last night to celebrate French cuisine in the spirit of the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger hosted the “Gout de/Good France” event at his Suva residence, which married Fijian and French flavours to celebrate French gastronomy.

The menu included corned beef palusami, sea grapes with miti and a seafood paella among many other dishes, which had the taste buds buzzing.

With 91 days to go until the Paris Olympics, Leger says the event also highlights the preparation that goes into preparing athletes for participating, particularly on their food intake.

The evening was capped off with testimonials from sports personalities in both the able bodied and para sports arenas such as Mere Roden, Leslie Tikotikoca and Randell Kamea on the importance of food and nutrition to athletes.