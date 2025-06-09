Winning start for young Kulas in OFC Opener

[Source: OFC]

The Fiji Young Kulas have made a great start to their OFC U-16 Women’s Championship campaign with a 4-0 win over Tahiti at the Samoa Football headquarters.

Fiji’s relentless high-pressure tactics paid off early, with captain Teonila Levuiciva opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

Levuiciva, who had two earlier efforts disallowed, calmly finished off a well-executed team play to put her side ahead.

The physical battle in the midfield intensified throughout the first half, but Fiji found a crucial second breakthrough just before the break.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Adi Reva slotted home from close range in the fifth minute of stoppage time, giving the Young Kulas a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

Tahiti returned with renewed urgency in the second half, but Fiji’s defense, led by their goalkeeper and center-backs, held strong.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 62nd minute when Kalisi Dama calmly slotted in a penalty into the top corner, making it 3-0.

Fiji’s substitute Akanisi Katonitabua added a fourth goal deep into injury time, getting in behind the defense to slot home and cap off an impressive opening win for coach Marika Rodu’s side.

