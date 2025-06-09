Triple awards for Suva Futsal

[Source: FFA / Facebook]

Suva Futsal capped off a dominant campaign at the Extra Futsal IDC by not only defending their title but also sweeping all major individual awards.

Suva’s Krishneel Singh shared the Golden Boot Award with Tailevu Naitasiri’s Abhishek Deo, with both players finishing the tournament on eight goals each.

Veteran player and national vice-captain Filipe Baravilala took home the Golden Ball Award for his outstanding performance throughout the competition.

Baravilala’s experience and leadership were key in guiding Suva’s successful title defense.

National goalkeeper and fellow vice-captain Kitione Baleloa won the Golden Glove Award after an impressive display in goal.

Baleloa did not concede any goals in the final and played a huge role in Suva’s defensive strength, even helping execute a power play strategy towards the end of the match.

Each award winner received a $250 shopping voucher from Extra Supermarket along with their respective awards.

